UPDATE: Two dead, one injured in shooting incident near Highway 90

SATURDAY 7:35 AM UPDATE: Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov says two are dead and another person is injured in relation to the shooting incident.

Moskov says the incident remains under investigation.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane, according to a HCPD tweet around 4:37 a.m.

HCPD is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Highway 90 and Melissa Lane.



Highway 90 is currently closed to traffic in both directions as patrol officers and detectives work the scene.



Highway 90 is currently closed to traffic in both directions as patrol officers and detectives work the scene.

Drivers should use alternate routes.

Highway 90 is closed to traffic as patrol officers and detectives work the scene.

Police say drivers should use alternative routes.

