Horry County police announce social distancing changes

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police Chief Joe Hill announced social distancing changes on social media Monday.

“When officers do respond in-person,” Chief Hill posted, “they may ask the caller to step outside to talk and/or utilize additional personal protective equipment, such as gloves or a respirator, if needed.”

The department will be using remote service tools whenever and however possible.

For property-based and non-violent crimes, community members are encouraged to file a report online using the HPCD CopLogic incident reporting tool: http://police.horrycounty.org/ContactUs/CitizenReports.aspx.

For non-emergency calls, community members should call 843-248-1520. When and where possible, officers may conduct follow-ups for non-emergency reports by phone.

Our community, like so many others, is facing an unprecedented challenge.

Active incidents and emergency situations where a life-threatening risk is present must still be reported to 9-1-1.

“It is our hope that, by adopting these practices that have shown success in other impacted areas, we may protect and promote the health of those in our own community,” Chief Hill posted.