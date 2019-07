CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man.

Brandon Greenwood, 23, was last seen on July 16 leaving his home on West Johnson Road near Conway, according to a Horry County Police Department Facebook post.

He does not have a vehicle and is believed to be on foot or on a bicycle.

Anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.