Horry County police create email for non-compliance questions, tips

HORRY CO., SC (WBTW) – The police department says it has been getting a lot of questions about non-compliance with Gov. McMaster’s orders to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

So, the Horry County Police Department has created an email box where you can send compliance-related inquiries and tips.

The email is compliance@horrycounty.org. The department says an officer will respond as soon as possible.

You can find the governor’s home or work order here. More executive orders can be found on the governor’s official website.