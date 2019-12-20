Horry County Police searching for missing 90-year-old woman with dementia

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are asking for help in finding a missing woman who walked off into the cold Thursday evening.

According to Horry County Police, Virginia Ellis, 90, of Conway was last seen at around 7:15 when she walked away from her home on Mayberry Lane. She was last seen wearing a blue top and dark pants.

Police say Ellis has dementia and memory issues. Based on this and the rapidly falling temperatures she is considered to be at high risk.

Ellis is 5′ and 98lbs with white/grey hair, according to police.

Anyone who sees her or has information about her location is asked to call the authorities or 911 immediately.