Horry County polls see lighter voter turnout, increase in absentee voters

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County elections director Sandy Martin tells News13 they filed 6,500 mail-in absentee ballots, an increase she says is due to COVID-19 being a newly added reason that can be given to vote absentee.

The polls at the Emerald Forest #1 precinct were pretty empty for most of Tuesday, because a lot more people filled out mail-in absentee ballots this year.

“It’s been fairly well, kind of slow, but we anticipated it picking up, you know. People come out for lunch,” said poll manager Cheryl Rollins. “Some people vote before going to work.”

At around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, there were near 75 voters and as the day moved along, there were 140 at 1 p.m.

Poll manager Marvin Dent says many people preferred the absentee ballot. “The pandemic probably, possibly made people more cautious about coming out,” he said.

They took precautions Tuesday, between wearing face masks and folks using swabs to vote.

“Not only for us as the workers but also for the public. As you notice, we have the shield guards that keeps some space between us and the public, it is a requirement that we wear our masks, but it’s not a requirement for the public,” said Rollins.

“I think it’s still our duty to go ahead and vote, vote as we see fit, even though there’s, you know, [you] have to take a little added precaution,” said voter Mike Mallory.

But some voters say the precautions aren’t needed.

“Right now I think it’s overkill,” said Frank Karr, who also voted at the Emerald Forest #1 precinct Tuesday.

For voter Patricia Drew, she hopes things may be closer to normal in November.

“There is a God and God knows He can change things,” said Drew. “We just have to hope for the best.”

At the Emerald Forest #1 precinct, they’re voting on U.S. and SC state senate seats, Clerk of Court, among other positions.

