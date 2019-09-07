Horry Co. School Board member charged with DUI

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County School Board member Holly Heniford has been charged with DUI, according to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website.

Heniford was booked into J. Reuben Long around 7 p.m. Friday and released after midnight.

Heniford posted an apology on Facebook Saturday morning, explaining the ‘unfortunate and embarrassing situation’ will not affect her ‘commitment to our children and Horry County Schools.’

North Myrtle Beach officers came across her 2016 Infiniti SUV stopped in the middle of Robert Edge Parkway around 5:45 Friday, a police report says.

That’s where several other drivers had pulled over and were standing near the Heniford’s driver side door. One reported to officers she was asleep and had just woken up.

When officers questioned Heniford, she was ‘lethargic with slurred speech.’ Officers also noticed her eyes were bloodshot and she smelled of alcohol.

They conducted several field sobriety tests on her before bringing her to North Myrtle Beach Jail. That’s where she refused a BAC test and had her driver’s license revoked.

Heniford was elected to the Horry County Board of Education in 2014, according to her bio page on the district’s website. She serves District 1, and is also a licensed real estate broker.

Horry County Schools did not provide a comment on the matter.