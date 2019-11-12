Horry County Schools board picks representative for vacant North Myrtle Beach seat

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Schools selected a representative for North Myrtle Beach two months after a board member from there resigned.

North Myrtle Beach is one of the fastest growing attendance zones for HCS and the county school board selected Wyndham Russell Freeman to represent the area, which is in district one. Seven candidates were interviewed publicly during a special board meeting Monday.

Freeman received five votes from the board, Dana Zamrik got two votes and Micah Gore had one. Deloria Armstong, Marilyn Cox, Richard Jordan Sr. and William von Herrmann also interviewed for the position. Joni Poff withdrew her candidacy before the interviews.

Board members Sherri Todd, who represents parts of Myrtle Beach, and Helen Smith, who represents parts of Socastee, were not at Monday’s meeting. Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey and board chair Ken Richardson did not vote.

During his interview, Freeman answered a question about what he thinks are the three biggest issues for HCS.

“Teacher retention, classroom size and then, most importantly, whatever we can do to prepare our students for an ever-changing workplace,” he said.

Freeman replaces Holly Heniford, who resigned in September after she was arrested for DUI.

Freeman, who’s a preacher in Little River and has three children in HCS, says he’ll support the sales tax while on the board to help fund the school district.

“I would increase the penny sales tax because I think that it taps into money outside of just those of us who live in the county,” said Freeman.

Richardson says the board had specific goals in mind for the next North Myrtle representative.

“We were looking for somebody that would represent North Myrtle Beach first, but also somebody that we felt like could work with the whole board, dealing with the whole county,” Richardson said.

Freeman ended his interview by saying he would be honored to join the school board.

“It’s just an opportunity to serve and to give back to a school system that has really served my family well,” he said.

Freeman will serve until next year’s election, when voters will pick someone to serve the final two years of Heniford’s term. Voters will then choose someone for a four-year term in 2022.

Freeman will be sworn in at the next HCS board meeting on Nov. 19.