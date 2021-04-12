Horry County Schools fills District 8 vacancy after death of former vice-chair

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Board of Education announced Monday night that it has filled the District 8 vacancy following the death of former vice-chair John Poston.

After conducting interviews at Monday night’s special called meeting with the three candidates, the board voted for Melanie Wellons to fill the seat.

Wellons was born and raised in Horry County and graduated from Conway High School in 1991. She has served on the Advisory Board for the Carolina Forest district for the past five years.

In her application letter for the District 8 seat, Wellons wrote, in part:

“I had the great pleasure of working closely with Mr. John Poston and consider it a privilege to have done so. He was such an inspiration for myself, the schools he represented, the teachers, and the community.”

Poston died in January from COVID-19. He was first elected to his position in 2008.

By state law, the vacancy must be filled by appointment of the board until the next general election, in November 2022, when the person elected will serve the remainder of the District 8 term through 2024.

District 8 represents parts of Carolina Forest, Forestbrook and Conway.

Wellons will take the oath of office at the next school board meeting on Monday, April 19.