Horry County Schools respond to concerns over bus delays and issues

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – With students just starting the new year, some parents are concerned about bus routes and getting the children home on time. We reached out to Horry County Schools about the delays and issues parents told us about.

Horry County Schools told us in a statement; “Yes, we are aware that there are some issues regarding transportation which has been anticipated and shared with the public. . . We are making adjustments just as fast as we can! Students are still registering for school so that has added additional students to buses, and we are still assisting parents/students with their correct bus numbers and bus stops.

State law, not local laws, regulates the codes governing public school bus transportation, which we are in compliance of. This does include seating space/area, which may allow 3 students to a seat based on the manufacturer certified seating capacity and standards required in the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. State law also allows school districts to run 10% over capacity for the first 20 days of school to allow for adjustments, which we are making just as fast as we can.

Any parental concerns regarding school bus transportation should be directed to their child’s Bus Attendance Office. We have 9 attendance areas and 9 bus offices.”

The contact information for those offices can be found here.