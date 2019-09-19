Horry County to conduct mosquito spraying on Friday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Crews with Horry County will conduct aerial mosquito spraying on Friday.

According to a press release from Horry County, the aerial spraying will take place in the Juniper Bay area and in the Highway 905 / Highway 22 area.

The spraying will happen about 30 minutes prior to sunset and 30 minutes after sunset, weather permitting.

The chemicals used in the spraying are approved by the EPA, the county says, and pose a minimal risk to pets and humans. However, those with asthma or other respiratory illnesses may wish to stay indoors and close windows during the spraying.

The county also says that any homegrown fruits and vegetables should be thoroughly cleaned and/or peeled before eating.

To help keep our honeybee population safe, beekeepers are urged to contact Horry County Stormwater to identify the location of their colonies. An interactive map is posted here.

In addition, citizens who need to request spraying in their area can contact the Horry County Road & Drainage Hotline at 843-381-8000.