Horry County to open government buildings, precincts on Monday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County government buildings and police precincts will open on Monday for limited public access.

Only a certain amount of people will be allowed in each building at a time and face masks are required in certain buildings. Residents are asked to please reach out to county offices ahead of time before visiting in person.

Police are asking people to wear face masks when entering one of the four precinct locations for walk-in services. Masks will be provided if someone does not have one. Occupancy will be limited to two people in the lobby.

Online reporting is still encouraged under the 14 categories listed by the police department. Police will not resume courtesy fingerprinting at this time since it requires close contact.

Horry County recreation centers, the Horry County Museum and the L.W. Paul Living History Farm will remain closed to the public.

The county is still suspending transactional fees and encouraging the public to use online payment services. “I don’t want anybody to have a false sense of security to think that this is all over,” said Chairman Johnny Gardner. “Continue to move forward, but continue to do it safely.”

Chief Deputy Tom Fox said the courts will have a soft opening on Monday as services start to open. At the detention center, officials will continue remote pleas. No new cases of COVID-19 have been reported among inmates. One employee who tested positive will be tested twice for a negative result before he is allowed to return.

Calls for COVID-19 symptoms have been down. The county was averaging 25 plus calls a day, according to Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner, but now is getting about 15 or 16 a day.

The state of emergency expiration does not affect funding from FEMA or other emergency funds, according to Public Safety & Emergency Management Director Randy Webster.

Safety measures for public access to buildings will include: