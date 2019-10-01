Hospitality tax dispute to be reviewed by State Supreme Court

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The ongoing court battle over hospitality tax dollars between Horry County and local municipalities is going to the highest court in the state.

The order from Chief Justice Donald Beatty was signed on September 26 saying that the court will review the case from the Appellate Court.

In March, the City of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County, claiming the County has been illegally collecting “tens of millions of dollars per year” through the hospitality fee.

On June 21, a judge ruled in favor of Myrtle Beach, which claimed in court documents that an agreement to give portions of hospitality taxes and fees to Horry County had expired. The judge denied an injunction which would have forced Myrtle Beach to continue giving the money to Horry County.

Days later, Horry County leaders said they intended to continue collecting the money from other municipalities in the county such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Loris, Aynor, etc.

The judge later clarified his statement saying that the decision also applied for other municipalities in Horry County, not allowing them to take hospitality tax dollars from cities like Surfside Beach, Conway and North Myrtle Beach.

Count on News13 for updates on this ongoing legal battle.