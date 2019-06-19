Hot and Humid Again Today with Afternoon Storms







The warm humid weather that we have seen so far this week will continue through mid week. There will be a better chance for thunderstorms today, mainly in the afternoon. This chance for storms will continue Thursday, but it will be hotter with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will move through late in the day Thursday with a round of thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. It will dry out for Friday into the weekend. The heat will build for next week.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. warm and muggy. Lows 71-73 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered afternoon storms. High 90 to 95.





