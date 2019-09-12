Hot and humid again today

High pressure will control our weather through Friday, leading to another mostly sunny day after the early morning for. Temperatures will once again warm into the 80s and low 90s, which is above normal for this time of year. A weak cold front will approach from the north on Friday, and will bring a slight chance for a thunderstorm. This front will stall to our north through the weekend. We are not expecting much of a cool down, but it will give us a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms through the weekend. The warm, humid weather will continue into next week.

Today: mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: mostly clear, warm & muggy. Lows 70-74

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.