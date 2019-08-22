Hot and humid Friday with weekend storms

This evening, expect scattered showers and storms, some of which could be a bit on the strong side. These storms could linger into the overnight, but should see them dying off once we lose that day time heating. Temperatures overnight will be warm and muggy. The area of high pressure that has controlled our weather all week will hold on for 1 more days. The heat and humidity will continue as well with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. However, the heat index for Friday will continue to climb near 100. A few hit or miss storms in the afternoon/evening can’t be ruled out either. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Friday, bringing a better chance for storms overnight. This front will slowly move through the area over the weekend, bringing a rain and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will cool a bit, with highs in the low 80s over the weekend. The humidity will be high Saturday, but will drop on Sunday. The front will move to our south Sunday evening into Monday morning, lowering the storm chances as we start next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.