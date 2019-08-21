Hot and humid this afternoon with a few storms

Hot, humid weather will continue for the next few days, leading to afternoon and evening thunderstorms. An area of high pressure located off the Carolina coast will control our weather through the rest of the week.

High temperatures will stay above normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

This combined with high humidity will develop hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon. A cold front will move into the Carolinas Friday evening, bringing a better chance for rain late in the day and at night.

This front will slowly move across the Carolinas on Saturday, leading to a showers and thunderstorms and keeping highs in the 80s. The front may linger to our south Sunday into next week, keeping the higher rain chances around.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.