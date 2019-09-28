Hot and humid this weekend

Strong ridge of high pressure will control our weather leading unseasonably warm weather throughout this weekend, with temps running 10 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and increased humidity.

A weak cold front will push south into the area late Sunday into Monday. This could spark a few isolated showers late Sunday or early Monday morning. The front won’t do much for our temperatures though. The front will fizzle and we’ll cool down slightly but still above normal as another ridge of high pressure builds in keeping temperatures well above normal all through next week. .

Tonight: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 90-92, beaches 86.

Tonight, Patchy Fog, warm with patchy fog. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, Hot and humid. Highs 92-94 inland, 86-88 beaches.