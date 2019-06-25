Hot and Humid Today Ahead of a Cold Front







Humid and muggy conditions again today with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. The warmer, drier air will prevail into the middle of the week. A weak cold front will make its way through late this evening but it will move through dry. After this system moves through, high pressure will set in over our area which will bring the drier conditions. The mostly dry conditions will persist for the rest of the week. Low rain chances return for the weekend and we’ll heat up on Sunday ahead of a cold front that will move through on Monday.

Today: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 90s at the beaches and mid 90s inland.

Tonight: mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s beaches low-70s inland.





