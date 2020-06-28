Hot and humid today with a few evening storms

High pressure will build in for this weekend, limiting rain chances and bringing more sunshine. This is also going to heat us up.

Heat and humidity will have some spots feeling like the upper 90s pushing towards triple digits this afternoon. There will be a piece of energy in the upper atmosphere rolling in this afternoon. This will help spark off a few scattered showers and storms late afternoon into the evening. A few storms could be strong to severe.

Today: Sun and clouds, pm scattered storms.Highs 92-94 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Lows 71-74 inland, 74-76 beaches.

Monday: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Highs 90-92 inland, 88 beaches.