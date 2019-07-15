Hot and Humid Today with a Heat Advisory







Get ready for a hot and humid week with heat indices in the triple digits. High pressure is building in from our east lessening our chances of rain at the beginning of the work week. However, we can not rule out isolated showers in the afternoon due to day time heating. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s inland and near 90 along the coast for most of next week. When factoring in the high pressure and humidity, heat index values could exceed the 105 heat advisory mark. A Heat Advisory from 12pm-7pm for much of the area today and we could possibly have another advisory for Tuesday. The hot-or-miss storm chances will continue through mid-week with slightly better storm chances for Thursday and through the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid w/an isolated afternoon storm possible. Highs: 90-92 beaches, 96-98 inland.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid w/an isolated afternoon storm possible. Highs: 90-92 beaches, 96-98 inland.





