Hot and Muggy Today with Scattered Inland Storms







Warm, humid weather with scattered late day thunderstorms will continue for the next few days. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather through Thursday. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s each day, and there will be a chance for thunderstorms each day. Storm chances are higher inland today with isolated storm chances along the coast. The better chance for thunderstorms will be Wednesday, and then on Thursday with a cold front. That front will move in late in the day with scattered thunderstorms, then we will dry out for the end of the week into the weekend. It will stay warm with highs in the 80s at the coast, and 90s inland.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered inland thunderstorms, isolated along the coast. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86-92.





