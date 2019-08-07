Hot & humid end to the week

The heat will continue to build for the end of the week, with most places heating into the mid 90s. We will see plenty of sunshine tomorrow and Friday with heat index values over 100. A weak cold front will push into the Carolinas over the weekend, bringing hit or miss thunderstorms, and trimming a few degrees off our high temperatures. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will stay hot and humid with hit or miss thunderstorms into next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.