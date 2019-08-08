Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend

Sunny, hot and humid weather will continue into the weekend. Tonight will be warm and muggy with mainly clear skies. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow will boost temperatures back into the 90s, with some spots away from the coast heating into the upper 90s. The weekend will stay dry for most places, but a stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out either day. High temperatures will stay in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. The hot weather will continue through the first half of next week. We may cool down a bit by the end of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.