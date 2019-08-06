Hot and humid with afternoon scattered showers and storms

Warm, humid weather will continue for the next few days with scattered late day thunderstorms. A front that is stalled across the Carolinas will slowly wash out by mid week. That will lower rain chances for the second half of the week, and allow it to heat up a bit. High temperatures today will be in the 80s to near 90… by Friday high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Most places will stay dry Friday and Saturday. A weak cold front will get close to the Carolinas on Sunday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms.

Today: partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows 70-74

Wednesday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.