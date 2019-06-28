Hot & mainly dry weekend

The sunny, hot weather we have seen this week will continue into the weekend. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather, bringing sunshine mixed with a few clouds and above normal temperatures. While a renegade shower cannot be ruled out this weekend, most places will stay dry. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas on Monday. It is not going to cool us down, but may bring a stray shower or thunderstorm. Rain chances with this front look pretty low. We will heat up through the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. The heat and humidity will lead to scattered thunderstorms by the end of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear and warm. Lows 68 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and hot. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

