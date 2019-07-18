Hot weather continues, Heat Advisory Friday

The high heat and humidity will continue into the weekend. Afternoon temperatures will heat into the 90s, and with the humidity factored in, it will feel like it is over 105. A Heat Advisory is in effect again tomorrow, and we may have them each day through Monday. We will continue to see scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. This weather pattern will continue through Monday. On Tuesday, a cold front will push into the Carolinas with a better chance for more widespread rain, and cooler weather. Rain chances will stay high Tuesday and Wednesday, and high temperatures will be in the 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.