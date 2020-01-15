House fire injures 2 in Conway; avoid area near Hemmingway & Fladger off 378

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway firefighters are on the scene of a house fire that sent one person to the hospital with injuries.

The fire broke out at 1778 Fladger Street. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Two people were injured. One was sent to the hospital.

Drivers may want to avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene, said Taylor Newell with the City of Conway. Traffic may be affected on 378.

Officers with the Conway Police Department are assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates on wbtw.com.