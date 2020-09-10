House of Hope hosted groundbreaking ceremony for Tiny Home Project

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – House of Hope, Christ-based shelter that serves the homeless men, women, and children of the Pee Dee area, broke ground Thursday on Hope Village for the Tiny Home Project. It’s a project that has been in the works for several years and it is now coming to fruition. These homes will house woman and children with a men’s section to follow. The Tiny Homes Project will assist guests and residents in transitioning back to self-sustaining, independent lives. The Tiny Homes will come furnished with a bed, a sitting area, dorm styled kitchen and a full bathroom.

Bryan Braddock, Executive Director of House of Hope and Republican Mayoral Candidate, opened the ceremony.

“You can give someone a handout and there’s times for that but with this program we will be able to take someone who walks off of the streets with just the close on their back and with just enough hope to think that they can find help and they can go through all of our programs and in 18 to 24 months they can walk out independent and be able to go into a position of having their own place to live and being self sufficient,” Braddock says.

Teresa Myers Ervin, City Councilwoman and Democratic Mayoral Candidate, spoke about the importance of community coming together.

“I believe anything that we place in our city should be things of value. It should bring a community up but when you bring a community up, you bring people up and this is what this project will do,” Ervin says.

Many who sponsored for the tiny homes were in attendance. Webb Jones and his wife, Alice Jones, spoke to Newsw13 on why they decided to pitch in on the Tiny Home project.

“It was a natural for me to share my good fortune in life to help some of those people that I know need a place to live and I hope that it will grow and make a big difference in our community,” Webb Jones says.

Jones worked in Downtown Florence for about 40 years and says he’s seen first hand how many people are homeless. Some of those being children, so when this opportunity presented itself he and his wife decided to sponsor a Tiny Home.

Braddock closed with saying he is hopeful for one thing.

“One day the bus is going to stop right there and a little 8 year old girl or 10 year old boy is going to get off that bus and they’re going to run to their home and they’re going to tell their friends that’s where I live,” Braddock says.

There is still an opportunity for you to sponsor a Tiny Home and you may call House of Hope (843) 667-9000, email jgowan@hofh.org, or visit their Facebook page and message the organization there.