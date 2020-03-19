House of Hope offers help for homeless in Pee Dee; drop-off donations welcomed

The House of Hope stated on Wednesday if anyone is homeless, please direct them to their door and they will help.

Donations of gloves and other medical supplies, cleaning products and paper products can be dropped at either shelter. Contact House of Hope for additional information at 843-667-9000.

The House of Hope is prepared to care for staff, guests, residents and volunteers during this unusually trying time of public health concern.

Staff are working closely with the local government as well as McLeod, MUSC and Hope Health to be to ensure a safe approach.

Some volunteer opportunities will be restricted, movement of guests limited and connection with other agencies halted.

They have been monitoring information from the Federal Government, Center For Disease Control (CDC), SC state government and other sources for the latest updates.