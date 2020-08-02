House of Refuge Outreach Ministry host book bag giveaway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – With school around the corner, House of Refuge, Refuge Outreach Ministry hosted a book bag give away. Free bookbags equipped with paper, pencils and much more to get kids ready for school. Parents and kids attended the event with masks on and hand sanitizer was provided for them to use. Tonya D. Flowers, Executive Director of House of Refuge Outreach Ministry, says they’ve been doing these events since 2013. It’s an event that means so much to her.

“I know what it’s like not to have. I know what it’s like for a single mom or for one parent to try and get what’s necessary for their child to advance in life. So it’s very dear to me. It’s a passion,” says Flowers.

Not only did kids receive bookbags, but with the help of sponsors, they were also able to get free brand new clothes.

“It makes me feel good. That somebody is out here helping other kids that don’t have and need,” Geraldine Tisder, attendee.

Flowers says they are also working towards donating laptops to kids who are doing school virtually. If you are in need or want to donate you may reach out to the organization via their Facebook page.