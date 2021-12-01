How the Supreme Court’s opinion on Mississippi’s abortion law could impact South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The United States Supreme Court began hearing arguments Wednesday in a Mississippi abortion case that could impact nearly half United States with similar legislation.

In February, South Carolina governor Henry McMaster signed a fetal heartbeat bill into law. This would make it illegal for a woman to get an abortion once a heartbeat is detected, which usually occurs near the six-week mark.

However, on the same day it was filed into law, Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against it and a judge ruled abortions could continue past the six-week mark until a formal hearing on the matter.

This week the Supreme Court will decide whether it is constitutional for the state of Mississippi to ban abortions after 15-weeks.

The decision will impact nearly 25 states, like South Carolina, that have similar legislation because if the court sides with the state of Mississippi, the power to restrict abortions returns to individual states, not the federal government.

“The constitution provides the guarantee of liberty,” Julie Rikelman, the litigation director for the Center for Reproductive Rights said. “The court has interpreted that liberty to include the ability to make decisions related to childbearing, marriage, and family. Women have an equal right to liberty in the constitution, your honor. If they are not able to make this decision, if states can take control of women’s bodies and force them to endure months of pregnancy and childbirth, then they will never have equal status under the constitution.”

Darlington and Florence County representative, Robert Williams, told News13 Wednesday, South Carolina is in the same position as several other states.

“We’re dealing with this on a large scale,” he said.



Williams, who voted against South Carolina’s fetal heartbeat bill, said he hopes the Court will come down with language that, “does not transform or change the way Roe vs. Wade has been set up.”



Roe v. Wade was a landmark court decision in 1973 that ruled the U.S. Constitution protected women’s liberty to choose to have an abortion; it has since been the marker for all abortion related laws in the country.

Another landmark case that shaped United States reproductive legislation is Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld Roe v. Wade, but upheld some of the state of Pennsylvania’s provisions.