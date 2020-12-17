How to avoid Covid-19 vaccine scams; U.S. Attorney General of S.C. warnings

(WBTW) – The U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, Peter McCoy is urging that everyone stay alert for coronavirus vaccine scams. Officials with the Coastal Carolina Better Business Bureau are also in agreeance, saying they expect vaccine scams to be at an all time high. Something as easy as ignoring a phone call, email or unknown website can save you a lot of trouble.

“Having already seen supply scams, provider scams, economic impact scams, phishing scams, and even charity scams related to COVID-19 across the country, every South Carolinian should be extra cautious for the possibility of phony websites and other outreach claiming early access to the vaccine,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Everyone, particularly seniors and their caretakers, should be on high alert for fraudsters seeking to take advantage of their most vulnerable neighbors.”

At the beginning of December, it was reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had already received over 250,000 COVID-19 related consumer complaints, with two-thirds involving fraud or identity theft. The Attorney General’s office confirmed there’s been 150 cases in South Carolina.

“Not only do these criminals victimize the recipient of the scam, they can also cast doubt for many others to trust the legitimate work being done by honest, reliable providers,” McCoy says.

In the sent press release, U.S. Attorney McCoy wants South Carolinians to know that the best defense to Coronavirus scams is vigilance, knowing criminals have multiple methods to try to take advantage of others. He urges all to:

Know that you cannot pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine or to get early access to the vaccine.

Know that no legitimate vaccine distribution site or heath care payer, like a private insurance company, will call asking for your Social Security, banking, or credit card numbers to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.

Never send money or give out your Social Security number, date of birth, bank account numbers, and credit card numbers and expiration dates to unfamiliar companies or unknown persons.

Know that the IRS will never ask for your social or bank information over the phone.

Renee Wikstrom with the BBB says scammers are also going after crowd funding sources and investment sources. She also says that emails or calls may start off cordial.

“How you can invest in certain companies that are providing Coronavirus and that you’ll get a huge return on your money. So if you are looking for an investment and that type of email comes across your email call your banker, call whoever you trusted to manage your retirement finances or your money in general. Those are going to be fake emails.”

Wikstrom also stated that scammers typically go after the most vulnerable. For example, the elderly or college students. It is important that you never give your information out to anyone over the phone or online.

“If you wouldn’t walk down the street and stop a stranger and give them your personal information…why would you do it online to someone you can’t even see. You don’t know these people, they don’t know you. They just want you information so that they can scam you now and later on down the line,” Wikstrom says.

If you have become a victim, do not be too ashamed or afraid to report it. Contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or online at www.justice.gov/coronavirus.