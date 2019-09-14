Humberto stays offshore

Tropical Storm Humberto will stay far offshore as it becomes a hurricane, and we will stay warm and humid into next week. Tonight will be warm and muggy with partly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible tomorrow right along the coast, but most places will stay dry with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. More of the same is expected Monday with a few spots away from the coast hitting 90. A cold front will move through Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week with high temperatures near 80. Night time lows will fall into the 60s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers along the coast. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday, partly sunny, warm and humid. Slight chance for a shower along the coast. Highs 85-90.