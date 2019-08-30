Humidity and rain chance returning for the weekend

Humidity will increase this weekend, leading to a chance for scattered thunderstorms. The front that brought the lower humidity the past few days stalled offshore, and will retreat back into the Carolinas over the weekend. This will bring back the humidity and chance for rain. Tonight will be mainly clear, some clouds or even showers may push onto the Grand Strand during the early morning hours. Humidity will be on the increase tomorrow, and we will see more clouds. Rain chance will be highest along the coast, and places west of I-95 will likely stay dry. Sunday will be warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms area wide. The warm, humid, unsettled weather will continue next week. Any impacts from Hurricane Dorian will be felt late in the week, and it is possible that we could see wind and rain from the storm.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 64 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, breezy, warm and more humid with scattered thunderstorms, especially along the coast. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.