Hurricane Dorian could impact by mid week

Hurricane Dorian should make its turn to the north tonight or early tomorrow, with impacts to the Carolinas by mid week. The weak front that has brought scattered showers the past couple of days will dissipate tonight, so we are not expecting as many showers tomorrow. Dorian will approach Wednesday with rain arriving and winds increasing. The worst of the weather will be Wednesday night and Thursday with tropical storm conditions likely, especially along the coast. The storm will move away Thursday night, leaving nice weather Friday into the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, increasing clouds followed by increasing rain and wind. Highs in the low to mid 80s.