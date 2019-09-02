1  of  2
Breaking News Alert
Evacuations underway in Horry, Georgetown Counties Dorian now a category 4 hurricane, Hurricane Warnings continue in Florida to the Georgia state line
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map

Hurricane Dorian could impact by mid week

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Dorian should make its turn to the north tonight or early tomorrow, with impacts to the Carolinas by mid week. The weak front that has brought scattered showers the past couple of days will dissipate tonight, so we are not expecting as many showers tomorrow. Dorian will approach Wednesday with rain arriving and winds increasing. The worst of the weather will be Wednesday night and Thursday with tropical storm conditions likely, especially along the coast. The storm will move away Thursday night, leaving nice weather Friday into the weekend.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 68 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Wednesday, increasing clouds followed by increasing rain and wind. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: