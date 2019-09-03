Hurricane Dorian will impact our weather late tomorrow and Thursday

Hurricane Dorian has started to move to the north, and will continue to head our way through mid week. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two along the coast. Clouds will increase tomorrow with showers and wind increasing late in the day. Wind and rain will continue to increase tomorrow night, but the brunt of the storm will be on Thursday. The center of Dorian is still forecast to pass offshore of the Grand Strand. This will bring tropical storm conditions to much of the area. In the Pee Dee, expect 1-4 inches of rain, and winds of 30-50 mph on Thursday. Along the Grand Strand, expect 4-8 inches of rain with winds of 50-70 mph. Along the coast, a significant storm surge is expected around mid day on Thursday. Coastal flooding with a surge of 4-7 feet is likely. This storm will move away Thursday night with improving conditions. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers along the coast. Lows 68 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers arriving and wind increasing late. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. Highs in the low 80s.