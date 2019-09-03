Breaking News Alert
Hurricane warning issued for Horry and Georgetown counties, Dorian’s track shifts
Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Tracking Map
1  of  23
Closings
ALTERNATIVE CENTER FOR EDUCATION Coastal Carolina University DR. RONALD E. MCNAIR SCHOOL OF TECHNOLOGY, LEADERSHIP & DIGITAL COMMUNICATI Florence Darlington Technical Collage Florence School District Five Florence School District One Florence School District Two Francis Marion University GEORGETOWN COUNTY HORRY COUNTY Horry Georgetown Technical College J. PAUL TRULUCK CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL J.C. LYNCH ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF STEM lAKE CITY EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTER SCHOOL OF ARTS LAKE CITY EARLY COLLEGE HIGH SCHOOL MAIN STREET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OF ARTS Marion County Schools OLANTA CREATIVE ARTS & SCIENCE MAGNET SCHOOL Robeson Community College SCRANTON ELEMENTARY STEAM ACADEMY The Carolina Academy VIRTUS ACADEMY VIRTUS ACADEMY

Hurricane Dorian will impact our weather late tomorrow and Thursday

Home

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hurricane Dorian has started to move to the north, and will continue to head our way through mid week. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or two along the coast. Clouds will increase tomorrow with showers and wind increasing late in the day. Wind and rain will continue to increase tomorrow night, but the brunt of the storm will be on Thursday. The center of Dorian is still forecast to pass offshore of the Grand Strand. This will bring tropical storm conditions to much of the area. In the Pee Dee, expect 1-4 inches of rain, and winds of 30-50 mph on Thursday. Along the Grand Strand, expect 4-8 inches of rain with winds of 50-70 mph. Along the coast, a significant storm surge is expected around mid day on Thursday. Coastal flooding with a surge of 4-7 feet is likely. This storm will move away Thursday night with improving conditions. Friday and Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers along the coast. Lows 68 inland, 74 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers arriving and wind increasing late. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Thursday, heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. Highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: