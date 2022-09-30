MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A hurricane warning continues for the Grand Strand ahead of Ian, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Ian remains at hurricane strength this Friday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, as we close in on the time of landfall.

A storm surge warning also remains in place for all of coastal Horry and Georgetown counties. Currently, our forecast is placing Ian into Southern Georgetown County, between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. This would be a bit further away from our high tide, which means the effects of storm surge will not be as bad as it could be. Coastal Horry and Georgetown should expect up to 4-7 feet of storm surge, but we shouldn’t see it much higher than that, if even over 6 ft.

Ian is a Category 1 hurricane with winds sustained at 85 mph as of 11 a.m. this Friday morning. Ian will still be a Category 1 hurricane at landfall, with wind speeds holding steady.

With any landfalling tropical system, the main impacts are storm surges, tornados, wind, and rainfall. Storm surges and tornados are not as much of a concern as wind and rainfall will be, but everything needs to be considered, especially if you live by the coast in a flood prone area.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has most of the area under “general thunderstorms”, which is level 0/5. Most of Horry County and small portions of lower Marion, eastern Dillon, and eastern Robeson counties are under a “marginal” risk, this is level 1/5. Northeastern Horry County including North Myrtle Beach and Longs is now under a “slight” risk for severe weather. This is a level 2/5 and this increase is due to a higher tornado probability. This area is now under a 5% tornado chance, whereas the marginal risk areas remain under a 2% chance. Since Ian will likely be making landfall just to our south, this does increase the likelihood of a tornado. Tornados are less common if landfall is north of your location.

Wind and rain are going to be the greatest concern locally, as one would expect. Conditions will continue to worsen today, both in terms of wind and rain. Today’s winds will continue to gust in the mid-40s with some isolated gusts approaching 60-70 mph.

For today, the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has parts of our viewing area, east of I-95 at a “slight” risk for excessive rainfall. This is a 15% chance rainfall totals will exceed flash flood guidance (FFG). Today, FFG is 6-8″ this is valid through 9 a.m. tomorrow.

The WPC has almost all of our viewing area in a “moderate” risk for excessive rainfall. This is level 3/4. This means that there is 40% chance that rainfall totals will be high enough to exceed flash flood guidance. For today, FFG is likely to be 4-6″ for the Grand Strand and 4-6″ for the Pee Dee.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.