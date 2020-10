CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – There are serious injuries after a crash Saturday in the area of South Highway 701 and Old Bucksville Road.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene around 2:25 a.m. to a single-vehicle accident with reported ejection.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating.

Highway 701 is shut down currently. HCFR asks the public to avoid the area.

