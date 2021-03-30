‘I can’t breathe’: No criminal charges filed in death of man in Mount Pleasant PD custody

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Law Enforcement Division released on Tuesday its completed report in the 2019 death of a man in custody by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

According to an earlier report from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, an investigation revealed that a bystander saw a man, later identified as James C. Britt, Jr., publicly urinating next to his disabled vehicle at the entrance to the Snee Farm neighborhood on Sept. 30, 2019.

When police arrived, investigators say Britt was uncooperative and belligerent, which led to him being detained for public intoxication.

Records show because he continued to resist arrest, officers worked to restrain him.

According to SLED’s investigation, Britt stated multiple times “I can’t breathe” and “I’m gonna die,” it also said he made “snoring” sounds throughout the incident.

EMS later arrived and administered 500 mg/L of Ketamine to subdue the man. Once the drug took effect, he was placed on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

SLED’s report states Britt was not breathing at this point. It says crews worked to administer CPR and ventilation during transport to a nearby hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, for treatment.

The investigation revealed he sustained “significant hypoxic brain damage.” It also stated he was intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of 0.274% upon admission to East Cooper.

Britt later died on October 16th, 2019 at the Medical University of South Carolina. An autopsy determined the cause of death was restrain asphyxia and the toxic effects of Ketamine.

The manner of death was best deemed “Homicide,” according to the coroner’s office.

A $3 million lawsuit was later filed and settled against the Town of Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant Police Department and the officers involved in the incident citing pain and suffering and wrongful death.

While the manner of death from the Charleston County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide, no criminal charges will be filed against officers involved in the case based on SLED’s investigation.

A letter from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office stated that after careful review of all facts in the case, they concluded that there is insufficient evidence to merit criminal prosecution.