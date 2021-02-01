Improvements after a misty Monday

Some may want to keep the umbrella close today as we see more lingering drizzle/mist with much cooler temperatures today. Skies remain cloudy through the overnight as well. Misting will end towards our Tuesday start, where partly sunny skies eventually fight in for the afternoon, with slightly warmer highs.

Plentiful sunshine moves back in on Wednesday but it wont last long as highs slowly climb back in the low to mid-50s. Clouds slowly build Thursday as highs rise a little more, into the mid to upper 50s. Showers move back into the area Friday as we warm into the 60s.

Showers will linger throughout the weekend as temperatures slowly cool back to around average on Sunday.

Today: Cool, cloudy, & misty. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight: Clouds linger. Lows in the low-mid 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.