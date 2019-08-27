Increased humidity and a few showers tomorrow

Humidity will continue to increase tonight and tomorrow, leading to a stray shower tonight, and scattered storms tomorrow. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas late tomorrow, helping spark the hit or miss storms. That front will push offshore Thursday, allowing drier air to return for the end of the week. The front will stall not too far offshore, and will likely retreat back toward the Carolinas over the weekend, bringing back the humidity and chance for thunderstorms, especially Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.