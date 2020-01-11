Increasing rain chances

Good Morning and Happy Saturday!

We ‘re starting off our Saturday will mostly cloudy skies and a few breaks of sunshine. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see persistent cloud coverage as well as an increased chance for some rain.

As we head throughout the afternoon and into the evening we’ll see more and more scattered showers move through the region. Saturday night we’ll continue to see more scattered showers. Overall daytime highs will be pleasant with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday morning will start off mild with lows already starting off in the mid-60s. Throughout the afternoon more scattered showers will move through the region with mild daytime highs.