Isolated Saturday storms possible!

Happy Saturday my friends! We’re off to a mild and muggy start in the 70s with partly sunny skies. There will be a few earlier passing showers ahead of a cold front, but that front will trigger isolated afternoon storms later today.

The main timing will be early afternoon for the Pee Dee, pushing towards the beaches towards the late afternoon and early evening. Enjoy highs in the 80s today, but please keep eyes on the sky. When thunder roars, go indoors!

Tonight will see our convective potential fizzle out with lows in the low 60s to upper 50s. Sunday is shaping up to be partly cloudy and cooler as well, with high temps only in the mid 70s. Memorial Day and the Tuesday to follow will see us more sunshine, with highs pushing back to seasonable levels into the middle of the week.

TODAY: Muggy with isolated pm storms. Highs ranging in the low to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Lingering storms fizzle out. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies. Highs back to the mid 70s.