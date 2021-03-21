Isolated showers make a Sunday visit

A good Sunday to you my friends! We’re looking at a mixed bag weather situation today. By this, I mean there will be some breaks of sun here and there, still a good amount of cloud cover, and a few isolated showers. The southern portion of our viewing area will see higher rainfall totals, but overall accumulations will be light.

Highs are increasing, rising to levels around 60 degrees, or just above for this second half of the weekend. Overnight temps Heading into the workweek, good breaks of sunshine will make their return. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will range in the mid to upper 60s, slated for the 70s later into the week! There will be further details to come over the next few days with early indications of storm potential on Thursday/Friday.

TODAY: Limited pops of sunshine; Chance for isolated showers. Highs around or just above 60.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with highs pushing up to the mid and upper 60s.