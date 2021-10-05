Isolated showers & storms remain possible this week

A good Tuesday all! Isolated rain chances are back and will continue through the rest of the week, with heavier rainfall more likely late week. The unsettled weather will continue today with pm spotty showers and thunderstorms. It will stay warm and humid through the rest of the week as well, with high temperatures warming into the 80s each day.

The cold front, that will be one of the main factors in our storm chances, will push to our south over the weekend. Slightly cooler and drier air will move in on the tail end of that. There will still be a chance for showers on Saturday, with rain chances decreasing even more for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 on Saturday, a few degrees warmer on Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny, warm and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 67-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.