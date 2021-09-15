Isolated storm chances settle in later today

After some pesky Pee Dee fog in spots this morning, pops of sunshine will be present, with highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values will increase to the lower and mid 90s this afternoon though, along with rain chances finally returning.

Remain weather aware today through the upcoming weekend where spotty storms remain a possibility, as humidity levels stay higher. However, more sun will be likely to break out towards the weekend. Summer feels will be fighting back for the final full week of summer. Keep checking back for updates, along with any potential threats forming in the Tropics.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TODAY: Humid with limited pops of sun with later day spotty storms. Highs in the mid 80s overall.

TONIGHT: Partly clear with a lingering storm possible. Lows around 70 to the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Staying cloudier with isolated showers and storms around. Highs in the mid 80s overall.