‘It’s a miracle:’ Florence woman, 68, recovers from COVID-19 after 54 days in the hospital

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – “It’s a miracle,” said a 68-year-old Florence woman’s son when she was released from the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Cynthia Parks was in the hospital at McMcLeod Regional Medical Center for 54 days before being discharged at 2 p.m. on Thursday. She had multiple pre-existing conditions.

She and her son know how tragic this virus can be. They have had five family members die from COVID-19.

“Because of a lot of pre-existing health conditions, it’s a miracle,” said James Parks. “My mom is a fighter, and she has always been that way. And she’s a believer in God, that’s what I think got her through of all this.”