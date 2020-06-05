JC Penney to close multiple local stores

In this Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, photo the company logo on the building at the JCPenney store in Peabody, Mass. J.C. Penney Co. on Thursday, Aug. 15, reported a loss of $48 million in its fiscal second quarter. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WBTW) — JC Penney will close three stores in the News13 viewing area, the company announced.

In total over 100 stores will be closing across the country due to financial troubles.

The local stores that will be closing are:

Myrtle Beach Mall
10177 N Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
843-272-8307

Magnolia Mall
2701 David H Mcleod Blvd
Florence, SC 29501
843-669-3211

Biggs Park Shopping Center
2910 N Elm St
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-2436

A full list of store closings can be found on the JC Penney website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

