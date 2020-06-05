JC Penney to close multiple local stores

In this Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, photo the company logo on the building at the JCPenney store in Peabody, Mass. J.C. Penney Co. on Thursday, Aug. 15, reported a loss of $48 million in its fiscal second quarter. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WBTW) — JC Penney will close three stores in the News13 viewing area, the company announced.

In total over 100 stores will be closing across the country due to financial troubles.

The local stores that will be closing are:

Myrtle Beach Mall

10177 N Kings Hwy

Myrtle Beach, SC 29572

843-272-8307

Magnolia Mall

2701 David H Mcleod Blvd

Florence, SC 29501

843-669-3211

Biggs Park Shopping Center

2910 N Elm St

Lumberton, NC 28358

910-738-2436

A full list of store closings can be found on the JC Penney website.