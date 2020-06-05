JC Penney to close multiple local stores

(WBTW) — JC Penney will close three stores in the News13 viewing area, the company announced.
In total over 100 stores will be closing across the country due to financial troubles.
The local stores that will be closing are:
Myrtle Beach Mall
10177 N Kings Hwy
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
843-272-8307
Magnolia Mall
2701 David H Mcleod Blvd
Florence, SC 29501
843-669-3211
Biggs Park Shopping Center
2910 N Elm St
Lumberton, NC 28358
910-738-2436
A full list of store closings can be found on the JC Penney website.