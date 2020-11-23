Junior League of Florence packs food for families in the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The women of Junior League Florence came together Sunday to pack boxes for families in the Pee Dee who are in need this holiday season. They typically gather each month to answer the needs of those in the community.

Nicole Echols, Executive Director of Harvest House Food Bank Pee Dee, has been a part of Junior League for 5 years and this is her first time serving on the board.

“It’s a double positive for me that I get to be a part of an organization that does so great for the community and I also get to work for an organization that feeds thousands of families a month at Harvest Hope Food Bank,” Echols says.

From water to rice, canned goods and more all went into the boxes being sent to feed families in the Pee Dee.

Nicole Dixon has been a part of Junior League for 7 years and she says their mission is to continue the good work for the community.

“We always get together as women in the industry that work and have kids and families. But you also want to give back to your community and make sure they get fed because a lot of people have lost jobs the last couple of months because of Covid and we just want to make sure everybody gets fed,” Dixon says.

Echols says the boxes the organization made Sunday is an addition to those made from Harvest Hope which is a win win.

“We are giving out boxes daily to the 9 counties that we serve. Last month we had 55 drops at 200 families a piece and so this year we are on target to do about the same. So all of these boxes get packed and by tomorrow afternoon they will be in the homes of families that need it the most in the Pee Dee region.”

Harvest Hope Food Bank has volunteer opportunities if you would like to join and help out in time for the holidays. They are also accepting monetary donations which goes towards purchasing the items in the boxes.